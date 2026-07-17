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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Tigers On July 17

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 17 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .214 BA, .300 OBP and .391 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 33 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Twins) he went 0 for 4.

Troy Melton (5-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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