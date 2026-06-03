Jorge Soler And Angels Play Rockies On June 3

Soler is hitting for a .222 BA, .300 OBP and .406 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 28 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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