Jorge Soler And Angels Face Rockies On June 2

Soler is hitting for a .221 BA, .301 OBP and .404 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 27 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.