Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Reds On April 12

Soler is hitting for a .222 BA, .328 OBP and .481 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 10 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (3rd in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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