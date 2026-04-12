FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Reds On April 12

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Soler has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .222 BA, .328 OBP and .481 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 10 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (3rd in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News