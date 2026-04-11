Jorge Soler And Angels Play Reds On April 11

Soler is hitting for a .240 BA, .339 OBP and .520 SLG with a 37.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 10 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Reds.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.