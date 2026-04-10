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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Reds On April 10

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Soler has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .222 BA, .333 OBP and .444 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (11th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

Chase Burns (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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