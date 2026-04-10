Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Reds On April 10

Soler is hitting for a .222 BA, .333 OBP and .444 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (11th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

Chase Burns (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.

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