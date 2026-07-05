Jorge Soler And Angels Face Red Sox On July 5

Soler is hitting for a .219 BA, .306 OBP and .401 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 31 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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