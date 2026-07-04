Jorge Soler And Angels Play Red Sox On July 4

Soler is hitting for a .221 BA, .307 OBP and .406 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 31 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (9-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.

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