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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Face Red Sox On July 3

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .221 BA, .308 OBP and .408 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 31 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

The Red Sox are sending Jake Bennett (2-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.27 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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