Jorge Soler And Angels Play Rays On May 31

Soler is hitting for a .211 BA, .295 OBP and .392 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 26 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.

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