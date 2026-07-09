Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rangers On July 9

Soler is hitting for a .216 BA, .301 OBP and .396 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 32 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.

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