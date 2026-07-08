Jorge Soler And Angels Play Rangers On July 8

Soler is hitting for a .216 BA, .301 OBP and .396 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 32 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (5-7) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.31 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

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