Jorge Soler And Angels Face Rangers On July 7

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .302 OBP and .394 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 31 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (7-5) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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