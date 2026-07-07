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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Face Rangers On July 7

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Soler has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .302 OBP and .394 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 31 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (7-5) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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