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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Mariners On June 30

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soler has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .223 BA, .310 OBP and .416 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 31 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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