Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Mariners On June 30

Soler is hitting for a .223 BA, .310 OBP and .416 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 31 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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