Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Guardians On May 12

Soler is hitting for a .226 BA, .327 OBP and .445 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 20 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs (16th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (2-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.15 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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