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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Giants On July 26

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Soler has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .205 BA, .291 OBP and .369 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 35 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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