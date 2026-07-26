Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Giants On July 26

Soler is hitting for a .205 BA, .291 OBP and .369 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 35 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.