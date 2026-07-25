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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Giants On July 25

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Soler has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .208 BA, .296 OBP and .375 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 35 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (8-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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