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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On May 17

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Soler has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .224 BA, .320 OBP and .441 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 21 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 3 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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