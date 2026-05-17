Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On May 17

Soler is hitting for a .224 BA, .320 OBP and .441 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 21 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 3 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

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