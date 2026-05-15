Jorge Soler And Angels Play Dodgers On May 15

Soler is hitting for a .221 BA, .318 OBP and .434 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 20 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Dodgers will look to Blake Snell (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.