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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play Dodgers On May 15

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .221 BA, .318 OBP and .434 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 20 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Dodgers will look to Blake Snell (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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