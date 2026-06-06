Jorge Soler And Angels Play Dodgers On June 6
Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .220 BA, .300 OBP and .402 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.86 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.