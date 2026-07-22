Jorge Soler And Angels Play Cardinals On July 22
Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Soler has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .208 BA, .297 OBP and .378 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 34 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Hunter Dobbins will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.