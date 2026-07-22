Jorge Soler And Angels Play Cardinals On July 22

Soler is hitting for a .208 BA, .297 OBP and .378 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 34 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.