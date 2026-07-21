Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Cardinals On July 21

Soler is hitting for a .208 BA, .298 OBP and .377 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 33 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (5-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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