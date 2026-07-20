Jorge Soler And Angels Play Cardinals On July 20

Soler is hitting for a .210 BA, .298 OBP and .381 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 33 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.73 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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