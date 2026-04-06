Jorge Soler And Angels Play Braves On April 6

Soler is hitting for a .189 BA, .295 OBP and .297 SLG with a 40.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs (16th in MLB). In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Mariners.

Chris Sale (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start of the season.

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