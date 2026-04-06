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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play Braves On April 6

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 6 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .189 BA, .295 OBP and .297 SLG with a 40.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs (16th in MLB). In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Mariners.

Chris Sale (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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