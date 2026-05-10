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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 10

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Soler has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .233 BA, .333 OBP and .465 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 19 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Miles starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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