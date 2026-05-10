Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 10

Soler is hitting for a .233 BA, .333 OBP and .465 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 19 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Miles starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

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