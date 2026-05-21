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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On May 21

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .213 BA, .303 OBP and .426 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 22 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Athletics.

Luis Severino (2-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.45 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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