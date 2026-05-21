Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On May 21

Soler is hitting for a .213 BA, .303 OBP and .426 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 22 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Athletics.

Luis Severino (2-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.45 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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