Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On May 20

Soler is hitting for a .213 BA, .305 OBP and .415 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 21 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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