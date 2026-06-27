Jorge Soler And Angels Face Athletics On June 27

Soler is hitting for a .217 BA, .304 OBP and .416 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 30 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.26 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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