Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Astros On March 29
Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Soler had a .215 BA, .293 OBP and .387 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .680 and he scored 31 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 34 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Astros.
Tatsuya Imai will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.