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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play Astros On July 27

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .205 BA, .291 OBP and .377 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 36 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tatsuya Imai (6-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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