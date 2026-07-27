Jorge Soler And Angels Play Astros On July 27

Soler is hitting for a .205 BA, .291 OBP and .377 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 36 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tatsuya Imai (6-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.

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