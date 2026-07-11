Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Red Sox On July 11

Polanco is hitting for a .176 BA, .243 OBP and .279 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .523 and he has scored four runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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