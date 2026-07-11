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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Red Sox On July 11

Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Polanco has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .176 BA, .243 OBP and .279 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .523 and he has scored four runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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