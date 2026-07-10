Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 10
Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets will take on the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Polanco has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Polanco is hitting for a .188 BA, .257 OBP and .297 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored four runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.