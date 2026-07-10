Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 10

Polanco is hitting for a .188 BA, .257 OBP and .297 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored four runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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