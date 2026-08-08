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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Pirates On Aug. 8

Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .139 BA, .195 OBP and .235 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .430 and he has scored seven runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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