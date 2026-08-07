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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Face Pirates On Aug. 7

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .144 BA, .202 OBP and .243 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .445 and he has scored seven runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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