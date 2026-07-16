Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On July 16

Polanco is hitting for a .178 BA, .241 OBP and .274 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored four runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last action (on July 12 against the Red Sox) he went 0 for 1.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-6) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.