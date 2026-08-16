Jorge Polanco And Mets Face Nationals On Aug. 16

Polanco is hitting for a .141 BA, .197 OBP and .227 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .424 and he has scored seven runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.