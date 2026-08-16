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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Face Nationals On Aug. 16

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .141 BA, .197 OBP and .227 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .424 and he has scored seven runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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