Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 5

Polanco is hitting for a .131 BA, .191 OBP and .196 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .388 and he has scored six runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (4-11) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.

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