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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 5

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .131 BA, .191 OBP and .196 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .388 and he has scored six runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (4-11) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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