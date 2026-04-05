Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Giants On April 5

Polanco is hitting for a .143 BA, .273 OBP and .214 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .487 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.