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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Giants On April 4

Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Polanco has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .174 BA, .321 OBP and .261 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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