Jorge Polanco And Mets Play Giants On April 3
Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 3 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Polanco has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Polanco is hitting for a .174 BA, .321 OBP and .261 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.
Tyler Mahle (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.