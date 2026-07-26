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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Face Dodgers On July 26

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .154 BA, .206 OBP and .231 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .437 and he has scored four runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (4-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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