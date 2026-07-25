Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Dodgers On July 25

Polanco is hitting for a .161 BA, .215 OBP and .241 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .456 and he has scored four runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

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