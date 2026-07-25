FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Dodgers On July 25

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Polanco has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .161 BA, .215 OBP and .241 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .456 and he has scored four runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News