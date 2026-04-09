FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 9

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Polanco has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .200 BA, .289 OBP and .275 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News