Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 9

Polanco is hitting for a .200 BA, .289 OBP and .275 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) in his third start this season.

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