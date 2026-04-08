Jorge Polanco And Mets Face Diamondbacks On April 8

Polanco is hitting for a .222 BA, .317 OBP and .306 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored two runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.