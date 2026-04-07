Jorge Polanco And Mets Face Diamondbacks On April 7

Polanco is hitting for a .188 BA, .297 OBP and .281 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored two runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.