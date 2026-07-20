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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Face Brewers On July 20

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .169 BA, .229 OBP and .260 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .489 and he has scored four runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last action (on July 16 against the Phillies) he went 0 for 4.

The Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (10-4) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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