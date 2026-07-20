Jorge Polanco And Mets Face Brewers On July 20

Polanco is hitting for a .169 BA, .229 OBP and .260 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .489 and he has scored four runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last action (on July 16 against the Phillies) he went 0 for 4.

The Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (10-4) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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