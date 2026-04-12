FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Play Athletics On April 12

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will face the Athletics at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .200 BA, .280 OBP and .333 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored three runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (1-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News