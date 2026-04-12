Jorge Polanco And Mets Play Athletics On April 12

Polanco is hitting for a .200 BA, .280 OBP and .333 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored three runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (1-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.