Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Athletics On April 10
Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets will square off against the Athletics at Citi Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Polanco has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Polanco is hitting for a .200 BA, .289 OBP and .275 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
J.T. Ginn makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.