Jorge Mateo And Braves Square Off Against Brewers On June 20

Mateo is hitting for a .283 BA, .324 OBP and .455 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 24 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Mateo has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (8-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.