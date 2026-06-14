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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Twins On June 14

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .298 BA, .353 OBP and .562 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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